National Weather Service to survey damage from "probable tornado" Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg will conduct a storm survey Monday morning between Gladys and Brookneal in Campbell County. This is where a "probable tornado" occurred Saturday afternoon.

You can see video of the spinning storm right here.

Numerous trees were knocked down around 4:30 p.m. Saturday from the intersection of Morris Church Rd and Hat Creek Rd. This damage path is estimated to have continued roughly four miles to the northeast across Red House Rd.

One house received considerable damage from the storm, while there was minimal damage to a structure on Liberty Lake Rd.

Parts of Morris Church Rd., Red House Rd, and Hat Creek Rd were blocked from downed trees.

A more complete survey which will details the tornado EF-scale intensity, path length and path width will be determined Monday.

Once that survey is complete, you can find full details on air and online. Prior to that, StormTeam 10 is expecting more showers and storms to move through the region on Mother's Day.

