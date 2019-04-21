National Weather Service to survey damage in Halifax County Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg confirmed a high-end EF-3 tornado in Franklin County, as well as an EF-1 tornado in Bedford County, following Friday's storms. However, it appears that their work is not yet done.

Halifax County is the next storm survey destination for the weather service. Late Monday morning through early Monday afternoon, officials from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg plan to survey damage left by Friday's storms in Halifax County.

Halifax County Emergency Management is working with the National Weather Service to determine which locations to visit.

While we await word of where exactly in the county they'll be going, here are some pictures sent to 10 News by Jamie Davis. This damage was found on Mt. Laurel Road around mid-day Friday.

