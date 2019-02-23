National Weather Service warns of potential failure to Lake Powhatan Dam in Pulaski County

ROANOKE, Va. - At 12:37 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg sent out a Flash Flood Watch due to a potential dam failure of the Lake Powhatan Dam in Pulaski County.

Emergency services reported that the dam at the Blue Ridge Scout Reservation in the southeastern part of the county had a problem with the outflow pipe. This could cause the dam to fail, if excessive rainfall continues or if the pipe becomes clogged.

If the dam does indeed fail, flash flooding would happen along Big Macks Creek. That would then flow to the New River.

This would impact Max Creek Rd and Eanes Ferry Rd, near Julia Simpkins Rd. Flash flooding would also occur on all of the low water crossings entering the Blue Ridge Scout Reservation. Lastly, this would impact homes in Macks Creek Village.

