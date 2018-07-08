Near-record cool temperatures for parts of the area overnight

ROANOKE, Va. - Low humidity levels have made things feel very refreshing for us this weekend, including at nighttime. Heading into Monday morning, temperatures challenge a 100 year-old record for places like Danville and Lynchburg. In Roanoke and Blacksburg, temperatures would have to drop into the 40s for records to be broken overnight.

There are three ingredients to this potentially record-breaking recipe. A clear sky, dry air and calm wind typically allow nighttime temperatures to plummet.That's exactly what we're forecasting overnight into Monday morning.

More typical summer temperatures are expected, though, this week. Humidity levels will be comfortable Monday, tolerable Tuesday and more typical of July mid to late this week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.