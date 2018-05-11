Near-record heat arrives for Mother's Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va - After one of the coolest Aprils on record, May is off to a very warm start. It's going to stay that way through Mother's Day weekend, too. The hottest Mother's Day on record was in 1956, when the mercury rose to 92 degrees in the Star City. Our forecast high is 91 degrees, which would make it the second hottest Mother's Day on record.

Saturday's high temperature may very well tie the old record set in 2014.

The high on Monday may scrape 90 degrees if there's more sunshine, but the record for that day is 93 degrees. It's doubtful that we tie or break that record.

While it's going to be abnormally hot this weekend, keep in mind that the lake waters are still quite cold. That's especially the case a few feet below the lake surface. Be mindful that this kind of temperature difference can cause you to cramp, which in extreme cases can result in drowning. Wear a life vest while you're out on the water.

Lastly, the UV index will be very high (similar to Friday). That means it doesn't take very long for your skin to burn.

We want you to enjoy the summer-like weather this weekend, but we want you to do so responsibly.

