Near-record heat possible by mid-week; seasonable beforehand

ROANOKE, Va. - Summer has two weeks left, and looks like it wants to take full advantage of that too. Prior to our mid-week heat, we're dealt with seasonable warmth and the chance for a few stronger storms.

We top out in the low-to-mid 80s Monday afternoon, with a mix of clouds. As a disturbance moves through, it taps into that warmth and humidity to fire off a few stronger storms around the southern Shenandoah, Lynchburg and Southside.

The best chance exists between 3 and 9 p.m. This isn't to say that everyone in the shaded green area above gets severe weather. FutureTracker (below) shows the pretty spotty nature of any storms that do develop.

Without any disturbance around Tuesday, there's little chance of anyone getting wet. A front lifts north of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. This means that by Wednesday afternoon, some high heat returns.

In fact, most of the area will be withing a few degrees of their old records. Blacksburg, perhaps, stands the best chance of tying the old record of 93° set back in 1983.

