Near-record heat moving in by Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Summer wants to get a head start this coming week. While Monday will be slightly cooler, we get the blowtorch treatment Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure sets up camp over the East Coast, and as it gets stronger - the heat builds in. This will also prevent any widespread storms from moving in. Just a few mountain showers will become possible late Wednesday afternoon.

Per our current forecast (as of Sunday afternoon), record highs will be in jeopardy in Roanoke and Blacksburg. It might be a little more of a stretch for that to happen in the Hill City and in Danville.

However, 90° is not completely out of the question in areas close to our east of the Parkway. (The only thing that would keep temperatures from rising is if Monday's wedge holds on a bit longer.)

The same can be said for Wednesday afternoon as well, with high pressure still dominant in the Eastern U.S.

If we were to hit 90°, that would be a little early. However, it wouldn't be close to the earliest on record. That was in March.

On average, areas like Roanoke, Covington, Lexington, Lynchburg, Rocky Mount and Martinsville see their first 90° day of the year in mid to late May.

As you might imagine, that tends to happen sooner in Danville and South Boston, but later in the Mountain Empire, NRV and Highlands.

