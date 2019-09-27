Near-record heat this weekend; a few Saturday storms

ROANOKE, Va. - A few days into autumn, and summer has been flexing its muscles over the eastern half of the U.S. That's only going to continue this weekend.

Friday offers little-to-no chance for rain, with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Come Saturday, a front lifts north of the area and allows hotter air to move in. Blacksburg probably has the best chance of tying or breaking its old record high.

At the same time, a disturbance moving into the area will tap into that heat and humidity. While storms won't be widespread, there will be some activity out there after about 1 p.m. Keep in mind that anything that develops in Saturday's heat could become strong.

Come Sunday, the chance for rain appears to be lower. This will allow us a few more hours of heating, with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lynchburg and Danville stand the best chance of tying of breaking their records.

The front I mentioned before sags south by Monday, keeping the chance for a few mountain showers in the forecast. In addition to that, we expect things to cool off a little bit.

Highs should generally be around 76-82°, before heating up again by the middle of next week. A more significant drop in temperatures is possible by the first weekend of October.

