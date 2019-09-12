Near-record heat Thursday; short-lived cool-down soon to come

ROANOKE, Va. - While some areas may start with patchy fog Thursday morning, the main story comes by the afternoon when temperatures (once again) near-record highs.

Temperatures reach in the low-to-mid 90s again, with the only hope of cooling down coming in the form of spotty showers and storms after about 2 or 3 p.m.

Combine the heat with the humidity once again, and it may feel like triple digits for an hour or two in Southside and perhaps near Lynchburg as well. Hydrate early and often, especially those kids with after school practice and those of us that work outdoors.

If you're over this heat, there's good news for you come Friday. An area of high pressure over the northeastern U.S. will wedge in some clouds, drizzle and cooler air.

That will especially be the case and areas near and north of Highway 460. Where you see clouds developing later, like in the Mountain Empire, you may still be a few degrees warmer.

With only a few passing showers Saturday and a warmup Sunday, we'll be watching our next tropical disturbance. This will likely stay south of us through early next week. However, depending on where it goes - it could mean some midweek rain for us once it curves north.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.