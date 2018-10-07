Near-record warm start to October

ROANOKE, Va. - This has been one of the hottest starts to October on record in southwest and central Virginia (see above). The humidity has only made things worse in recent days, especially Thursday.

The average high temperature through the first few days of October in Roanoke has been 83°, with the average low at a muggy 66°.

When you put that in perspective, that is the equivalent of your "average" first week of October in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sunday and Monday will be exceptionally warm and humid, with a break from this summer-like pattern to come. All signs point toward cooler and drier air moving in by next weekend (October 13 and 14).

