Near-record warmth possible at times this week

ROANOKE, Va. - This weekend has been nearly perfect, following Thursday morning's bitter chill that left many feeling like they were at below zero. This coming week, we'll see a few opportunities for near-record warmth.

Before that, let's talk about Monday's weather. Much like Saturday and Sunday, we'll wake up to some crisp, cold air. You may even have the heat on in the car, as you drive into work. By the afternoon, you'll be able to trade that for windows down or A/C.

After Monday is when we see a couple chances to get near record highs.

Tuesday looks dry, but rain will develop late Wednesday into early Thursday. The sooner we dry things out Thursday, the better chance we have to reach record warmth during the afternoon. If rain holds on longer, then we'd be a far cry away from record warmth.

Now, the air ahead of the cold front you see above is very warm. The air behind it, however, will be quite the opposite. Once this front passes through the region, we'll see temperatures drop off quite a bit Friday and next weekend.

It won't be quite as cold as what we saw last week, but still cold enough. A humble reminder that it is still winter after all!

If the active storm track can mesh with some of the cooler air, we might have the opportunity for wintry weather beyond next weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.