Nearing 70 below wind chills up north: 80 degrees warmer in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va - Several towns and cities in the northern tier of the country have felt wind chills colder than 60 degrees below zero.

It's very cold in Southwest Virginia, but as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, it's feeling 80 degrees warmer in Roanoke than parts of Minnesota.

Here are some of the lowest wind chills recorded as of late Tuesday evening. The coldest air was arriving Wednesday morning, so some of these areas could end up getting closer to 70 degrees below zero.

In these areas, frostbite can occur in as little as five minutes.

Wind Chill Warnings and advisories highlight this brutally cold Arctic air mass.

