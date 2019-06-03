Nearly 3,000 without power in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. - Appalachian Power is reporting close to 3,000 people are without power in the Roanoke Valley. This comes after severe storms moved through the region Sunday evening.

Most outages are in Cave Spring, Southeast and in Vinton.

Multiple trees have been reported down on cars, structures and roads across the area. We are working for you to gather more details on the damage.

As of 8:40 p.m., there is no estimated time of restoration.

Stay with WSLS and StormTeam 10 for updates throughout the rest of the evening.

