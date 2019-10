ROANOKE, Va. - Tropical Storm Nestor has offically formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of the 2 PM advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Nestor has sustained winds of 60 mph, and gusting up to 70 mph.

Nestor is tracking quickly to the northeast at 22 mph.

Nestor is expected to bring rain to southwestern Virginia this weekend.

