New invest designated in the Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche is set to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. During the next two days, the National Hurricane Center gives the disturbance a 50 percent chance of becoming the next named storm of the season. Nestor is the next name up.

Invest 96, as it has been designated, will encounter very warm waters, but also wind shear. That wind shear could keep the storm relatively weak over the next few days. Once a disturbance is deemed an invest, computer forecasts will start to be generated. Invest is short for investigation. Hurricane hunters could fly into the disturbance Thursday.

No matter how strong this tropical disturbance gets, rain chances are expected to increase across Central Florida late Friday into the weekend as a result.

