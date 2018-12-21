NEXT 24 HOURS: More rain, mountain snow and high wind gusts

ROANOKE, Va. - As if we haven't seen enough rain already this year, we'll be dealing with more Friday. Scattered showers in the morning slowly migrate to the east throughout the day, with even a few rumbles of thunder possible along and east of the Blue Ridge.

Keep in mind that the flood threat is still elevated, as the ground, creeks, streams and rivers can't take much more water.

As a cold front blows by, colder air blows in. A few snow showers will be possible late Friday in parts of Carroll, Grayson, Wythe and Bland Counties. However, the bulk of accumulation Friday night into Saturday is expected in the West Virginia mountains.

We expect 1-4" of fresh snow in places like Quinwood and Snowshoe. This is also the case for places like Mount Rogers and Whitetop. Closer to the Highlands, we can see anywhere from a dusting to an inch. While a few flurries/light snow showers will try to weasel their way east of the mountains, accumulation is unlikely overnight.

The more widespread impact will be gusty winds. Especially along and west of the Parkway, wind gusts could be anywhere from 30-45 mph Friday night and Saturday morning.

Given the wet ground, a few downed trees aren't out of the question. That's why a Wind Advisory is in effect for areas along and west of the Parkway from 6 p.m. Friday to Noon Saturday.

With colder air coming in, that gusty wind will only make it feel colder at times Saturday. That's especially the case in the morning.

Make sure you bundle up, as you head out and about for any festivities, travel or Christmas shopping. Luckily, the weather improves and calms down quite a bit by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

