Next cold front brings potential for winter precipitation

ROANOKE, Va. - Our next cold front is inching its way closer to southwestern Virginia.

This cold front is expected to not only bring the coldest temperatures so far this season, but the potential for some wintry precipitation.

As of right now, our model guidance has two possible scenarios. The first possibility is that most of us will only receive rain, with the exception of areas along the West Virginia-Virginia state line.

The other possibility is that much of the area could receive some light snowfall.

That being said, snowfall totals are not looking to be high. We could see anywhere from a trace to half an inch of snow in some isolated areas.

