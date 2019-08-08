NOAA releases outlook for 2019 hurricane season

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued their latest predictions for the 2019 hurricane season.

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has increased the probability for a more active hurricane season from the 30% that was predicted in May, to a 45% chance of an above normal hurricane season.

It has been predicted that the Atlantic Basin will see between 10 to 17 named storms, meaning tropical systems that are producing winds 39 mph or greater. Out of those named storms, between 5 to 9 are expected to become hurricanes, which requires wind speeds of at least 74 mph. Finally, it is predicted that 2 to 4 major hurricanes are likely to occur. A major hurricane is one that produces winds of 111 mph or greater, which is at least category 3 hurricane.

Stick with Storm Team 10 for more updates.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.