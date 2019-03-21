NOAA updates outlook for remainder of spring

ROANOKE, Va. - Thursday morning, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released an updated outlook for the spring of 2019.

For us in Virginia, odds are leaning toward a warmer than average spring, with perhaps even greater odds farther north and east of us. Cooler than average conditions are expected across the Great Plains, due to higher soil moisture content.

The one downside for many of you, is that this same outlook points towards odds of a wetter than average spring in Virginia. This comes after a record 2018 and wetter winter.

A weak El Niño remains over the equatorial Pacific, inferring a more active storm track across the southern U.S. This is a large part of what has kept things wet in the last year or so, and what may continue to keep things fairly wet through this upcoming spring.

