NOAA: Upgrades made to GFS weather model

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Wednesday that an upgrade to the GFS (Global Forecast System) model has been made public. The goal is to use American technology to improve forecasts, especially during severe weather, winter weather, and tropical systems.

The GFS-FV3, as it is being called, takes the dynamics of a long-term climate model and puts it up with the day-to-day speed and accuracy of your everyday weather prediction. It is also said that enhancements have been made to predicting rain and snow.

After going through rigorous testing, scientists have said that the upgraded model performed better across a wide spectrum of weather.

Because of the increased demand for accurate forecasting days in advance, NOAA switched out the core of the model. This should hopefully have a significant impact on forecasts, not just for a day or two in advance, but for days 3 through 7 of the extended forecast.

StormTeam 10 meteorologists analyze data from multiple types of forecast models, not just the GFS. Through analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of these models, along with historical trends, we strive to make as accurate a forecast as possible each day.

