Not as hot today; tropics heating up soon

ROANOKE, Va. - After Monday night's flooding in parts of Botetourt County, the weather has since calmed down. Clouds have taken over and may gradually thin out for areas along and east of the Parkway Tuesday. Areas west of the Parkway will likely see more prolonged cloud cover, thanks to a wind out of the east.

Temperatures will still manage to climb into the 80s, with only a stray shower or two in areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

We expect a similar overall pattern for Wednesday, before more storms return Thursday. It's this system that will play a role on where a tropical system will move. This tropical system will likely become 'Barry' later this week.

Our Thursday storm system looks to be too far north to grab the system-soon-to-be-known-as Barry and bring it here. It's likely to impact the Gulf States late this week into the weekend.

Meanwhile here at home, the jet stream stays far north indicating a lack of organized storms. The big story for us late this week into the weekend will be the heat.

It's summer after all. You expect heat. Temperatures return into the upper 80s and low 90s Friday and Saturday, with perhaps a few low to mid 90s Sunday and Monday.

Looking like another heat wave (three consecutive days of 90° heat) shaping up by then.

