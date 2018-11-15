Not done yet: Gusty winds could knock our power to some hard-hit areas Thursday night

NEW RIVER VALLEY - Freezing rain has left thousands without power in the New River Valley Thursday.

Most of the NRV endured freezing rain totals of a quarter of an inch to half an inch, with Bent Mountain being the hardest hit community in the Roanoke Valley.

As a secondary low pressure system passes by Thursday night, it's going to bring along some gusty winds. Wind gusts on the order of 25-35 mph will be possible into Friday.

These wind gusts will only make the air feel colder first thing Friday morning.

Areas like Bland, Wythe, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Pulaski, Montgomery and Giles Counties will be most susceptible to power outages overnight (if you haven't been impacted already).

Here are a few tips for you to keep warm and keep safe.

Fortunately, we'll thaw out heading into the weekend. This should allow power crews a better opportunity to restore power.

