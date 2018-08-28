Notorious winter outlooks released

The buzz has begun.

The notorious winter outlooks have been released by the Farmers' Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Both are derived by different ancient equations and they have opposing viewpoints of the 2018-2019 winter season.

The Farmers' Almanac claims the Mid-Atlantic will endure a chilly, wintry mix.

This appears to be the consensus across the country except for the West Coast.

The almanac claims it will be a "teeth chattering" winter.

On the other hand, the Old Farmer's Almanac states it will be a warm and wet one for us.

As a matter of fact, it claims much of the country will have a warmer than average winter except for the desert Southwest.

To sum it all up, these publications make great bathroom reads.

Take these "winter outlooks" with a grain of salt.

