NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Campbell County

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg confirmed a tornado caused damage to eastern parts of Campbell County Saturday.

After surveying the damage Monday, the NWS rated it an EF-1 with maximum wind speeds estimated to be between 90 and 100 mph.

The tornado touched down near Tip Lane and traveled northeastward before lifting near Liberty Lake Road.

It was on the ground for a total of 4.1 miles.

The tornado caused minor damage to three homes and severely damaged or destroyed four outbuildings.

It overturned one modular home and uprooted/snapped numerous trees.

At its widest, the tornado reached up to 275 yards wide.

Since 1950, this is the 10th tornado documented in Campbell County, with the last one occurring April 15, 2018.

This is the fourth tornado confirmed in the WSLS viewing area for 2019 and the 18th confirmed tornado for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

On average, 18 tornadoes occur per year in the Commonwealth.

