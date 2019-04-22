NWS determines straight-line wind damage in Halifax County

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg continued to survey damage Monday from last Friday's storms.

The NWS concluded that the swath of damage in northeastern Halifax County was due to straight-line thunderstorms winds.

Many trees were either snapped or uprooted, and there was damage to a couple of structures.

The path of damage began where the Blounts Crossing Trail crosses Race Branch Creek and ended on the north side of Mount Laurel Road.

Winds peaked at an estimated 90 to 100 mph near Mount Laurel Road.

Another area in northern Halifax County is being investigated, and an additional report will be released later Monday afternoon.

