NWS to survey damage in Giles and Pulaski counties

ROANOKE, Va. - A swath of damage was reported in Giles and Pulaski counties Friday evening.

Hundreds of snapped trees were reported near White Pine Road and Flat Hollow Road in Giles County.

Dozens of trees were reported snapped along Alum Springs Road near Pulaski County.

Power was out in these areas and trees were blocking the roadways.

The storm damage may have been caused by a tornado.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg will send out a survey team at 10 a.m. Saturday to assess the damage.

The report should be finalized Saturday afternoon.

