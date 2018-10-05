October humidity record nearly tied in southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - For those that don't know, we refer to the dew point to tell us how things feel. The higher the dew point, the more moisture there is and the stickier things feel. The lower the dew point, the drier the air is.

Friday, dew points in our area nearly tied records for the month of October. That's especially the case in Roanoke, Blacksburg and Lynchburg. Despite the fact that temperatures were about 5-6 degrees cooler than Thursday, the humidity made things feel hotter at times.

To give you some perspective, the average dew point in Roanoke in October is in the upper 40s. That's what leads to those comfortable afternoons, cool nights and rapid changes in the leaf colors.

It doesn't appear as though we'll see much normalcy, humidity-wise, in the next week. High pressure in the Atlantic, along with a forming tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, will send the humid air our way through the next week.

This will also increase rain chances later in the week. Should the front (pictured above) pass through the area quickly, we could actually see some cooler and drier weather move in by next weekend (October 13-14).

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.