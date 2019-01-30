ON THIS DAY: Snow storm impacted southeast Jan 29-31, 2010

The only kind of snow we've seen Wednesday has been pretty light and higher up in elevation. It was enough for this corgi to have some fun in Highland County, though.

It's been a while since our last big snow. So if you're craving a lot of fresh powder, either grab a donut or take a look back to this time in 2010 with us.

During this time, we had a deep, cold airmass in place. We also had a storm system riding up from the Gulf; the perfect recipe for a winter storm.

Many areas in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and east Tennessee saw anywhere from 4 to 12 inches of snow.

2010 was a big year for snow, anyways, as Roanoke saw more than three feet of snow that year!

For a look at totals from around our area, we did some research.

There's no hope of any big snows within the next week. In fact, the beginning of February is looking quite mild at times.

