ON THIS DAY: Two tornadoes strike Southside in 1964

While our weather is calm these next few days, that was not the case on this day in 1964. This is when two EF-2 tornadoes moved through parts of Southside.

The EF-2 tornado that moved through northern Pittsylvania County traveled five miles, causing little damage to property. Luckily, there were no reports of injuries either.

The EF-2 that hit northwest Martinsville, however, did do damage. Two houses and two churches lost their roofs, and three people were injured.

This is all according to the National Weather Service in Blacskburg, who tweeted this information out late Thursday morning.

