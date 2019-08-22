RELIEF COMING: One more day of high heat; 70s this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - There is a light at the end of this hot, sticky tunnel. Prior to reaching the light, however, we have to dodge more showers and storms.

Thursday's highs will once again reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Energy feeding off a cluster of storms to our west will give us the chance for showers and storms mainly after 1 or 2 p.m. Thursday.

These scattered storms start out west of the Blue Ridge Parkway and then make their way east later in the afternoon and during the evening.

Since we've got heat, humidity and a front nearby, any storms that develop have the potential to become strong. A handful of storms will be capable of producing damage to trees and/or powerlines, brief flooding and perhaps some hail.

As our aforementioned front sits very close by Friday, we'll maintain the chance for rain and for some storms too. A few stronger storms will be possible east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Afterward, a big-time drop in temperatures is forecast for the weekend. Friday is really a transition day, temperature-wise. By the weekend, high pressure to our north (see headline picture) will force the wind into our area out of the northeast. That will keep daytime highs in the low to mid 70s.

If you think that's a taste of early Autumn, you're right on the money. The average high for late September sits in the low to mid 70s area-wide.

