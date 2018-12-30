One of only twelve EF-3 tornadoes in U.S. hit our area this year

ROANOKE, Va. - Our year in weather was characterized mainly by heavy rain and multiple flooding events. However, we also saw eight tornadoes pass through in the StormTeam 10 viewing area this year.

34 tornadoes have been reported in the Commonwealth, putting Virginia at 8th in the country in reported tornadoes per square mile in 2018.

One of those tornadoes was the one that moved from Timberlake to Elon during the April 15th outbreak.

What makes that twister unique is that it was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. On the Enhanced Fujita scale, that means a tornado that reaches a maximum wind speed of anywhere between 136 and 165 miles per hour.

It turns out that that was one of only 12 EF-3 tornadoes to touch down in the country this year.

The other EF-3 storms hit in the following places:

Laramie, WY

Douglas, WY

Gillette, WY

Capitol, MT

Tescott, KS

Eureka, KS

Marshalltown, IA

Pella, IA

Taylorville, IL

Jacksonville, AL

St Marys, GA

Not one EF-4 or EF-5 touched down in the U.S. for the first time since records have been kept in 1950.

