One of the warmest starts to February for many in our area

ROANOKE, Va. - Areas like Lynchburg, Danville and Martinsville have seen record warmth Thursday to cap off a very spring-like warmth in the StormTeam 10 viewing area.

For Danville, it's been the second warmest start to any February on record. In Roanoke, it's been the 5th warmest start. Lastly, in Blacksburg and Lynchburg, it's been the 5th and 6th warmest start respectively.

What makes this even more impressive is that records for Roanoke, Danville and Lynchburg date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

When comparing this warm start to the "normals" of other places, we found that this week was most comparable to your typical early February in El Paso, Texas.

Obviously, El Paso is typically a drier climate than our region but the temperatures are comparable for this past week.

BACK TO REALITY

It's back to reality for us Friday, as a strong cold front blows through the region. In fact, Friday's high temperature will happen closer to midnight. Temperatures will actually drop throughout the day, as shown below.

This drop in temperatures will be aided by a strong wind out of the northwest. Wind speeds, especially along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, will range anywhere from 15-25 mph and gust 35-45 mph at times.

By the weekend, we'll see morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s. That's more typical of early February in our region.

WINTER WEATHER THREAT NEXT WEEK

Come Monday and Tuesday, we'll be tracking an evolving storm system to our west. High pressure to our north will funnel down some cooler air and more clouds.

The storm system and high together could mean a wintry mix for parts of the area early Monday and then again Tuesday.

There are two ways this could go, though either scenario doesn't provide us with a huge snowstorm.

Scenario 1 would include a stronger high (colder air) and a weaker low, which in turn would mean somewhat of an ice storm.

Scenario 2, which appears most likely at this time, would include a fairly strong high (some amount of cold air oozing south) and a stronger low. This, in turn, would mean some periods of freezing rain and sleet from the Roanoke Valley north before changing to a cool rain.

Make sure to stay tuned for updates, as we continue to track this storm system. The good news is that by Valentine's Day, the weather will warm back up and calm down.

