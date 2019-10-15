Orionid meteor shower set to peak next week

Wes Little via CNN

ROANOKE, Va. - The Orionid meteor shower peaks Monday night, October 21 through Tuesday morning, October 22. In the days leading up to the peak, you should still look toward the Orion constellation.

As the earth passes through debris left by Halley's comet, these meteors will actually be visible through early November.

It's best to watch before dawn, when typically 10-20 meteors can be seen during peak. That's according to the American Meteor Society.

Earlier this century, however, some 50-75 meteors could be seen streaking across the sky each hour.

Early forecasts show our area in between storm systems, so hopefully we'll get a good view. StormTeam 10 will keep you updated on weather conditions prior to and during the shower's peak.

