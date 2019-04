SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA - Over 5,000 people are in the dark Sunday evening after severe storms sweep through Southwest Virginia.

According to the Appalachian Power outage map, Carroll County Wythe County are seeing the most; recording 3,929 and 2,265 respectively.

There's no reported restoration time as of yet, but numbers are going down as of 9:30 p.m.

