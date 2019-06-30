Overnight cold front will leave us with less humidity to start the week

ROANOKE, Va. - A weak cold front will track through our area overnight and into the early morning hours on Monday. While it won't have much of an affect on our temperatures, it will drop our dewpoints considerably.

Our dewpoints for Sunday afternoon are sitting in the mid 60s, causing it to feel a little uncomfortable outside. The front will knock those dewpoints down into the 50s, which will help it not feel quite as muggy outside.

Our temperatures will remain unseasonably hot for the start of July as we remain in the lower to mid 90s.

