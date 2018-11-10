Overnight temperatures tank into the low 20s, some upper teens

ROANOKE, Va. - It seems as though we've been talking about this wintry chill for a week now. In case you haven't stepped outside, it's here.

Though the wind overnight will down, temperatures are only going to drop further. Some of us may even be flirting with record territory first thing Sunday morning.

We're looking at you, Danville and Lynchburg. Roanoke and Blacksburg should stay a (fairly) safe distance away from our record lows, both of which were set back in 1973.

Regardless of records or not, it's going to get (very) cold. It'll be cold enough for you to take care of a few things, like the garden hose, the pets, the pipes and your tires.

Sunshine comes to the rescue on Veterans Day, but we'll only manage upper 40s for highs. After about an inch or so of rain late Monday and Tuesday, another blast of cold air invites itself into the region Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Similar to this blast we're currently enduring, it'll start with a few mountain snowflakes especially on the West Virginia side of things Tuesday night. Most of us will be breezy and cold Wednesday, before perhaps another night of 20° temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday.

