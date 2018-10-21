Overnight wind gusts exceed 50 mph for some

ROANOKE, Va. - Howling winds entered the region late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, setting off scattered power outages.

Some of the strongest gusts were felt in Roanoke, Mountain Lake and Burkes Garden. This is where the winds exceeded 50 mph shortly after midnight.

Other notable wind gusts came from places like Blacksburg, Hillsville, Hot Springs, and Bent Mountain. This is where the wind gusted to 43-48 mph.

The wind stays breezy at times throughout the day Sunday, though not as strong as what we felt overnight.

Eventually, the wind will calm down overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop toward or slightly below freezing.

