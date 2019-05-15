Parts of Sierra Nevada could see up to two feet of snow

ROANOKE, Va. - While it's more typical of early March, snow in May in the Sierra Nevada isn't exactly rare. It's not just a little snow this time around, though.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the northern Sierra Nevada, with 6-12" of snow currently forecast. Up to two feet of snow will be possible on some of the highest tops.

A strong area of low pressure will help guide in some colder air and Pacific moisture to give that helping of snow to elevations above about 6,000 feet.

This same system will produce severe thunderstorms, capable of producing tornadoes, in the Plains late this week into the weekend.

Meanwhile at home, we're gearing up for a taste of summer, as highs flirt with 90° in some locations this weekend.

