Patchy fog, a few slick spots continue, but conditions improving

ROANOKE, Va - Be on the lookout for patchy, but thick fog on the morning commute. Most main roads are dry, but there are few lingering slick spots, mainly on side streets this Tuesday morning. Conditions will continue to improve Tuesday and Wednesday as sunshine returns and highs climb back into the 40s.

Precipitation chances increase later in the day Thursday. Most should fall as rain, but light wintry mix will be possible north of 460. Light accumulations of snow will also be possible, but that will be held to the Highlands.

A bigger systems arrives Saturday and into Sunday. Most of this looks to fall as rain, but as colder air moves in, some snow could fall on the back end. Behind that system tempertaures crash into the single digits and teens by Monday morning. Wind chills could be below zero almost everywhere in Southwest Virginia.

