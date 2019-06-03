Patchy fog early, Cooler, comfortable Monday

ROANOKE, Va - Behind storms that ripped through part of the region Sunday, cooler, drier is pouring in. Sunshine dominates Monday and Tuesday before storm chances return Wednesday. The breeze will kick up later Monday afternoon.

WINDOW-OPENING WEATHER

Highs Monday and Tuesday top-out in the 70s. Mostly sunny skies dominate the start of the work week.

CHILLY OVERNIGHT

The coolest night in almost three weeks arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the 40s. Jackets may be needed for work or school Tuesday morning before the 70s return for the afternoon.

MORE STORMS

Another round of strong storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures also go back on the rise as the upper-80s return to the region.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.