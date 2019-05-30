Patchy fog early, more heat, storms Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - In the wake of Wednesday's storms, fog is developing for the morning commute. Fog will give way to a period of sunshine later in the morning.

STAYING BREEZY & HOT

Sunshine and a breezy southwest wind will help push temperatures once again back into the 80s and 90s.

MORE STORMS

A few more storms are possible Thursday, some could be strong with damaging wind and heavy rain the main threats. The coverage of these storms isn't expected to be as widespread as Wednesday.

END OF THE HEAT WAVE

Slightly cooler air arrives for the weekend with moe refreshing air pouring in by Monday.

