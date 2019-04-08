Patchy fog to start Monday, strong storms possible in the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - The humidity has returned and you may encounter some fog on your morning commute. Breaks in the clouds are expected for a short time this morning before showers and storms arrive later Monday afternoon.

A few storms could be severe later Monday afternoon and evening. The more sunshine we see through the morning, the better chance for severe weather later in the afternoon.

TIMING:

Between 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

THREATS:

Damaging wind and heavy rain will be the main threats. The tornado threat is low, but it is not zero.

LOCATION:

Everywhere, but Southside through the 77 corrididor (yellow) will have the "best" chance for severe weather.

It is important to know the difefrence between a watch and a warning should any be issued later Monday or at any point this spring or summer. Here's a reminder:

