Patchy freezing rain early, heavy rain arrives tonight

ROANOKE, Va. - Most are dry to start Wednesday, but a few freezing rain showers will push through through about lunch. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for part of the area. Be on the lookout for a few slick spots early this morning.

Temperatures climb back into the upper-40s later in the afternoon. Other than a few light passing showers, a lot of Wednesday will be dry, but windy.

The steady, heavy rain arrive late tonight and especially overnight.

Because the ground is partially frozen, more runoff from the heavy rain will occur. This could lead to localized flooding as 1-2" of rain is possible.

Temperatures will warm overnight, likley into the 50s, but across Southside, 60s will be possible for a short-time to start Thursday. Temperatures come crashing down through the afternoon Thursday behind another strong cold front.

