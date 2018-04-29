Patchy frost precedes midweek warmup

ROANOKE, Va - Ask anyone who has lived here long enough. If you don't like the weather, you don't have to wait very long for it to change. That's exactly the case this week.

Frost Advisories are in effect through 8 a.m. Monday for Botetourt, Bedford, Amherst and Rockbridge counties. High pressure moving over the region provides a clear sky. A clear sky is like a bed without a blanket, so temperatures will drop into the 30s area-wide overnight.

This same high pressure system moves offshore this week. That means the wind will shift out of the south and provide us with summer-like warmth, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs each afternoon will be 10-15 degrees above average in the Roanoke Valley. This is more typical of mid-June rather than early May.

Now is a good time to remind you that while the mercury outside will read in the low-to-mid 80s, it will turn much hotter inside a car. Don't leave any pet or human inside a hot car.

At 80 degrees in direct sunlight, all it takes is 10 minutes for the inside of a car to warm to 100 degrees.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.