Patchy slick spots; gusty winds to start Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - Most of the main roads are in pretty good shape this Monday, but there are a few slick spots on side streets. The wind has helped to dry things out overnight, but you’ll notice through the early afternoon and especially the morning. Gusts could top 30 mph through the morning, especially along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Another good shot of rain arrives Wednesday as temperatures hang out in the 40s and 50s. After a dry start to the upcoming weekend another round of rain is possible late Saturday and into Sunday.

