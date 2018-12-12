Patchy slick spots Wednesday, heavy rain returns Friday

ROANOKE, Va - Things are much better Wednesday morning, but there are still a few isolated slick spots. Over the next couple of days, the commute should continue to improve. We are quiet in the weather department until Friday.

That's when another big system, albeit a warmer one, pushes through. This has the chance to start as a wintry mix, but quickly transition into a cold rain.

A widespread 1-2" of rain could cause flooding, enhanced by the snow on the ground. The snow won't allow the rain to be absorbed into the ground and will create excess runoff. Any storm drains covered by plowed snow will only enhance this threat.

This could end with a sneaky burst of snow, but little to no accumulation is expected.

The weather improves Sunday with highs in the 50s.

