Pattern that prompts tornado outbreak, heat wave coming to an end

ROANOKE, Va. - For the last two weeks, the United States has been in a nearly constant pattern. This pattern has produced many tornadoes along with life-threatening flooding in parts of the Plains and upper Midwest.

At the same time, it's produced a heat wave across the Southeast. Temperatures hitting 100° multiple days in a row in places like Savannah, Georgia.

Closer to home, our weather in the final week of May has been similar to late May in Orlando, Florida. Heat and humidity have combined for highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, while low temperatures at night have been in the 60s to low 70s.

As this persistent pattern finally gives way, this lends us to more storms Friday through the weekend. Friday looks to have the most numerous showers and storms, with localized flooding possible.

Saturday looks dry for most of the day, with just pop-up storms possible. Late Sunday afternoon and evening, a cold front blows through. This will spark showers and storms (a few strong-to-severe possible) during that time frame.

We're rewarded, though, come Monday and Tuesday of next week. Behind that front, lower humidity and cooler air give us some comfort.

