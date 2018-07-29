Periods of scattered showers, storms develop this week

ROANOKE, Va. - We've been left out to dry so far Sunday afternoon. Starting Sunday night and Monday, we'll see hit-or-miss showers and storms re-enter the forecast for us.

By Tuesday, a slow-moving front inches closer to the region with Atlantic moisture out ahead of it. This will trigger a somewhat repetitive pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the area through the middle of the week.

Some storms Tuesday may become severe, as the wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere increases. The main threat with any storm would be heavy rain and perhaps high wind too.

We're mainly looking at pockets of heavy rain being the main threat this coming week. While it won't rain 24/7, we have enough tropical moisture to give us about one to three inches of rain this week. Some isolated higher rain totals are possible near the mountains.

At this rate, it would take about 3.5 to 4 inches of rain for us to see widespread flash flooding. The main concern would be in urban areas, small streams or near higher terrain.

