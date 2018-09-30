Pleasant fall day; Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunday will be another great-looking day for southwest Virginia.

There will be a few more clouds across the region, but temperatures will warm into the 70s.

The area is looking dry to round out the weekend.

Temperatures Sunday night are expected to fall into the 50s, and patchy fog will develop late.

Monday yields another day pleasant, fall day.

Highs will be near 80 under partly cloudy skies.

A stray shower is possible late in the day near the mountains but most areas remain dry.

