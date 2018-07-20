Pleasant Friday, dodging storms for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Friday will be a touch more humid, but still pleasant for July standards. Highs with a mix of clouds and sunshine climb into the low-to-mid-80s. After a few less humid days, the humidity cranks up again Sunday and Monday.

WEEKEND:

Most of the area will be dry for the first half of Saturday. A stray shower or storm will be possible Saturday morning and afternoon, but the best chance for storms arrive after 2 and ramp up through the evening.

A few storms could be on the strong side late Saturday afternoon and evening.

If you have outdoor plans Saturday, it won't be a washout, but rain and storm chances do increase as the afternoon and evening push on.

